Video courtesy of Meghan Luton

The M1 was closed after a tanker caught fire.

Pictures from the scene show the lorry engulfed in flames on the southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 28, near Tibshelf services, on Tuesday morning.

Witnesses described hearing explosions. Large amounts of smoke billowed across the area.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines, two water carriers and a foam unit were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "The road is closed in both directions. There is a large smoke plume in the area. Local residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut."

A roadside camera showed the lorry engulfed in flames. Credit: National Highways

Traffic monitoring site Inrix said all traffic was held at around 11am. A broken down car in the queues caused further delays.

National Highways said traffic officers were also at the scene providing assistance with traffic management.

Motorists have been advised to follow diversions put in place, it added.

