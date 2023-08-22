The M621 near Leeds has been partially closed after a bridge was damaged in a crash.

Railings on the bridge, carrying traffic on the A650 near Gildersome, were damaged during the collision.

The westbound carriageway of the M621 has been closed between junction one and junction 27 of the M62 on Tuesday morning for safety reasons.

National Highways said in a statement: "Temporary repair is due to take place with an aim to reopen the carriageway ahead of peak evening traffic.

"The two-way traffic lights will remain in place on the A650 while a permanent repair is scheduled and carried out. Delays and congestion on this road and the Gildrsome roundabout area are likely throughout the closure on the M621."

There is no time estimate as to when a permanent repair is due to take place.

