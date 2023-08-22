The mother of a man who was murdered by his friend after an argument has spoken of her "devastation" after the killer was jailed.

Christian Belcher, 31, caused 45-year-old Richard Gray fatal injuries by repeatedly kicking and stamping on him at Gainford Grove in Hull on 2 March.

He then called 999 to report the assault, but claimed he did not know who had attacked Mr Gray.

Police found Belcher attempting to drag Mr Gray by his legs into a car. The victim later died in hospital.

In a statement given to Hull Crown Court, Mr Gray's mother Irene said: "I can’t begin to put into words the devastation that has been brought upon our family since losing Richard, the pain as a mother is unimaginable.

“I never thought I would have to try and explain how I feel about the loss of my son. To lose Richard to the hands of someone he knew and trusted is unforgivable and I will never be able to comprehend why Belcher carried out such a horrific attack against him."

Forensics specialists at the scene of Richard Gray's murder. Credit: MEN Media

The court heard the pair had been taking drugs when an argument broke out.

Caroline Goodwin KC, prosecuting, said a female neighbour of Belcher heard shouting in the early hours and looked out of her window to see Belcher dragging Mr Gray.

Belcher's brother heard him shouting: "Get out of the house".

Belcher told his brother at the scene: "I got agitated and it got out of hand."

He admitted murder and assaulting an emergency worker.

Jailing him for life with a minimum term of 15 years judge Peter Kelson KC told Belcher: "This was a persistent and determined attack upon a man rendered senseless and seen by witnesses to be incapable of defending himself. This was a repeated severe kicking and stamping attack."

Supt Doug Blackwood, of Humberside Police, said: "While the sentence cannot bring Richard back, I really hope that it provides his loved ones with a sense of comfort in knowing that the man responsible for Richard’s death is now behind bars and unable to harm anyone else."

