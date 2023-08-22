The family of a teenager who was killed in a motorway crash say she was a "beautiful soul".

Elsie Thomas, 17, from Driffield, was fatally injured when the red Ford Fiesta she was travelling in and a Vauxhall Corsa collided on the M1 near junction 39 for Wakefield at 8.30am on Saturday 12 August. She died on Friday.

In a statement her family said: "Elise was a beautiful soul. She was an inspiration to others and was amazingly talented with her photography. Even at such a young age she was successful. Everything she touched turned to gold."

Officers from the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for witnesses.