A cash-strapped council is set to treble charges for residents who have permits to park outside their homes.

Kirklees Council has already introduced a £150 annual fee for electric vehicle permits, which previously were free.

The move could raise more than £600,000 a year at a time when the authority is facing a multi-million-pound hole in its finances.

Changes could take effect within six months.

Cllr Martyn Bolt, who represents Mirfield for the Conservatives, said there was "no financial justification" for "penalising" people for parking outside their own homes.

He added: “Some people have no other alternative but to park on the street outside their home.

"If these residents have thought to improve their environmental situation and have an electrical vehicle then they facing additional punitive parking charges – up to £200 ayear.

The council offers three types of permit:

A "specific residential" permit which costs £15 and is valid indefinitely. That willchange to an annual £50 fee affecting 5,200 permit holders, raising £260,000 a year.

An "annual open Visitor" permit costing £15 a year. There are only 371 at present, but a rise to £50 will bring in £18,550.

An "open Visitor" permit, which has been free for 4,313 users. Imposing a £50 charge will raise £215,650 per year.

Since September 2021 the council has offered free permits for electric vehicles, which allow free parking in all council- owned pay and display areas.

This will be replaced by an annual fee of £150 for those who choose to buy a permit.

It could swell the council’s coffers by a further £168,150.

The council faces a financial crisis after announcing a £47m deficit. It is in the midst of a large-scale redundancy programme, which could see hundreds of workers lose theirjobs.

In total the permit price increase could realise £662,350 a year.Cllr Graham Turner, the council’s cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said: "Fee increases cover operational costs including administration and production of permits as well as contributing to maintenance costs of signs, lines and effectiveenforcement of restrictions.

"The introduction of a fee for electric vehicle and hybrid permit holders still presents a big saving on standard parking fees across the year at council-owned car parks so should not deter people from switching to an electric vehicle.

"Review of the parking permit schemes forms part of the wider council considerations in light of the current financial situation."