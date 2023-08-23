A "dangerous sexual predator" who attempted to rape a young boy has been jailed formore than a decade.

Kristian Annus, 29, was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to the offence at Leeds Crown Court.

He was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which will place restrictions on his activity following any release from prison and remain on the Sex Offender Register for life.

Police arrested Annus, of Lincoln Street, Wakefield, on 19 February after receiving reports he had attacked a boy in the Kirklees area.

He was charged two days later and remanded in custody by the courts.

PC Jay Laughton, of the Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Team said: “Annus is without doubt a dangerous sexual predator and we welcome his conviction and sentencing.

"He took advantage of his young victim in the most appalling way and subjected him to what has clearly been a dreadful offence."

He praised the victim's "bravery", saying: "The courage shown by victims and their families in coming forwards and seeing justice done is key in allowing police and partners in the Crown Prosecution Service to get offenders such as Annus off our streets."

