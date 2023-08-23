The mother of a teenager killed in a crash which left six others injured has said in a tribute that he "shone like the sun".

James Gomersall, 18, died after a blue Ford Focus and a silver VW Touran collided on the B6265 near Thorpe Underwood, North Yorkshire, on 24 June.

In a statement, his mother Julia said: "James was truly amazing in everything he did, he shone like the sun.

"He was so helpful around the house and would do anything for friends and neighbours and never expected anything in return."

One of six siblings, he was "an amazing big brother", she said. He was also an animal lover and had a number of pets including two dogs.

"They too are missing him, waiting at the door for him to come home," his mother said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at around 2.15pm on 24 June.

James was a passenger in the Ford Focus. Six others who were in the two cars were also hurt.

James's mother added: "Our family are devastated, and our hearts are truly broken, we will never be the same again."

