Video courtesy of Sheffield Online

Residents have been urged to keep windows and doors closed after a large fire broke out at a waste recycling centre in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were at the site on Warren Street after the incident on Wednesday.A spokesperson said: "The fire is creating a lot of smoke, so crews are asking people to avoid the area if possible. "Also anyone living or working near by please keep your doors and windows closed."

