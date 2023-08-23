A man has been charged after police were called to reports of a man with a gun at on a seaside promenade.

Armed officers from Humberside Police were sent to Cleethorpes Promenade on Monday after members of the public called emergency services.

A man matching the description reported was located nearby in a takeaway shop on Market Street.

A previous statement from police said initial enquiries indicated the incident was between two individuals known to each other.

Scott Allinson, 29, of Montague Street, Cleethorpes has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He has been remanded into custody and was due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates court on Wednesday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.