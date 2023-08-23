A market was cancelled after people committing anti-social behaviour brought "complete chaos" to a town centre.

Lincolnshire Police put a dispersal order in place in Boston town centre on Tuesday night after what it called "pockets of mild disturbance".

Boston Borough Council cancelled Wednesday's market.

A joint statement from Lincolnshire Police and Boston Borough Council said they had received several reports of "harassment and verbal abuse" of local businesses.

The reports claimed people from an illegal encampment set up in the town centre were behind the incidents.

Businesses said large groups, believed to be travellers, had congregated at local venues. Allegations were made about unpaid bar tabs and youths misbehaving.

Several caravans were seen in the Tunnard Street car park. It is believed the council is planning evictions.

Boston's Wednesday market was cancelled due to the trouble on Tuesday evening. Credit: LDRS

One person, who asked not to be named, said: "There were more travellers than actual police. It was quite frightening to be honest, they were quite aggressive. They were quite abusive as well."

Several businesses, including the White Hart and Moon Under Water pubs, remained closed on Wednesday.

CypherQuest Boston Escape Rooms announced on Facebook the decision to close bookings after 6.30pm for the next few days due to ongoing disturbances.

Owner Lizzie Burvill said "kids" were "throwing things" at each other and causing a nuisance to other members of the public.

"[The youths were] taking up the whole path," she said. "If you walked through that you were gonna get splashed with a bottle of water or you were gonna get something thrown at you.

"Just antisocial behaviour and complete chaos. While no one was actively hurting anybody, it was just very loud, very rowdy, very intimidating.”

The problems have allegedly been caused by travellers who have set up camp in the Tunnard Street car park. Credit: LDRS

Supt Pat Coates of Lincolnshire Police said: “We understand people are concerned with this and we are working in partnership with the council to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are doing everything we can to ensure this is resolved as quickly as possible. It has been brought to my attention that there are many rumours circulating around incidents reported to us, some of which are not correct.

“We will have additional resources in place across the area until the encampment moves on.”

Boston Borough Council leader Anne Dorrian said: “I am furious that our town’s businesses, our market and our residents have been affected in this way

“I’d like our community to be reassured that both Lincolnshire Police and Boston Borough Council are using every power at their disposal to resolve this matter with a degree of urgency, in order that our town centre returns to business as usual, as soon as possible.”

The dispersal order will remain in place until Thursday evening, meaning anyone causing any issues will be moved on by police.

