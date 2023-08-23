A stretch of the M1 motorway has fully reopened after an oil tanker fire.

Drivers faced hours of disruption after the incident near Tibshelf Services, near Chesterfield, on Tuesday morning.

Following a major clean-up operation National Highways, the government-owned company responsible for maintaining motorways and ‘A’ roads, confirmed on social media on Wednesday that the motorway was operating as normal.

It said: "Emergency resurfacing works are now complete and all lanes have re-opened on the M1 southbound between junction 29 and junction 28 near Mansfield following a vehicle fire yesterday."

It added: "Delays are clearing, please have a safe onward journey."

The aftermath of the fire. Credit: Dronfield Fire Station

Witnesses described hearing explosions, and large amounts of smoke billowed across the area, after Tuesday's fire.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service sent multiple vehicles to the scene, including four fire engines.

In a post on social media, Dronfield Fire Station said: " A tanker carrying hydraulic oil caught fire, causing the M1 to be closed for some time while crews bought a challenging incident to a safe conclusion."

Due to the smoke plume local people were advised to keep doors and windows shut.

Severe delays continued into the evening rush hour.

The fire service said a fire investigation "will begin in due course".

