Roads have been closed after a man fell from a bridge in Otley.

Police were called by paramedics at 7.49am on Wednesday after the man fell from the West Chevin Road bridge over the A660 Rotary Way.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The A660 bypass was closed between Leeds Road and Bradford Road, and the West Chevin Road bridge was closed between Birdcage Walk and Burras Lane.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.