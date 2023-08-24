Police have released CCTV pictures of two men they are looking for in connection with an assault which left a man with potentially life-changing injuries.

The victim was allegedly punched in the face around 3.20am on 12 August on Division Street in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police says he was also kicked in the head and had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The two men police are looking to speak to are described as being in their mid-20s and of a large build. One of the men has dreadlocked hair, while the other has afro style hair.

