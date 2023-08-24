A company running a country park has been ordered to pay more than £3,000 for illegally putting up signs advertising the site.

Quantum Park Homes Ltd attached unauthorised signs to road signs in East Yorkshire which directed people to Oakwood Retreat Country Park.

The York-based firm was charged with six counts of fly-posting by erecting unauthorised signs on the highway.

Quantum Park Homes Ltd did not make pleas to the charges and did not attend the hearing held at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on 16 August.

Quantum Homes Ltd attached unauthorised signs to signposts on six occasions. Credit: East Riding of Yorkshire Council

In its absence, the firm was fined £350 for each of the six offences, totalling £2,100, and was ordered to pay costs of £387 and a victim surcharge £840, giving a total of £3,327.

The court heard enforcement officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council found a number of signs advertising Oakwood Retreat Country Park attached to official road signs and signposts around Newton upon Derwent, Sutton upon Derwent and Wilberfoss in March and April this year.

Quantum Park Homes Ltd did not have permission to attach these signs and had previously received a fixed penalty for a similar offence.

Despite several requests for the company to remove the signs themselves the council received no contact.

The company was ordered to pay £350 for each un authorised sign, plus other costs. Credit: East Riding of Yorkshire Council

Some of them were found to have damaged the official signposts and signs by the way they had been attached.

Placing signs on highways land without the council’s permission is a criminal offence under the Highways Act 1980.

Unauthorised advertising placed next to roads can cause an obstruction, nuisance or danger to motorists and may even contribute to road accidents due to drivers being distracted.

The council can issue a £150 fixed penalty notice for each illegal sign or poster or, if a case is heard in court, anyone found guilty of fly-posting could be fined up to £2,500.

Carl Skelton from East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Our officers will investigate and remove any signs put up illegally on the highway, and we will prosecute wherever we can, as signs like these could be a major hazard to motorists."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.