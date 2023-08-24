A county-wide dispersal order has been issued after people who caused anti-social behaviour were seen travelling to another area.

Lincolnshire Police put a dispersal order in place in Boston town centre on Tuesday night after what it called "pockets of mild disturbance".

The reports claimed people from an illegal encampment set up in the town centre were behind the incidents.

They moved on this morning after being served an enforcement notice by Lincolnshire Police yesterday, Wednesday 23 August.

Officers say those at the illegal encampment have now been seen travelling to the Skegness area.

The order gives the force the power to exclude a person from an area for up to 48 hours.

Superintendent Pat Coates said: “This is a fast-moving operation, and we are doing everything we can to reduce disruption to local residents and businesses.

“We are utilising the powers we have available to us and have deployed a number of officers to the town.

“We understand people will be concerned but we are working with our partners to resolve this issue as quickly and safely as possible.”

