The government has ordered an independent inquiry into Andrew Malkinson's case, who was wrongly convicted of rape.

Mr Malkinson, from Grimsby, was jailed for life with a minimum term of seven years after wrongly being found guilty of raping a woman in Salford in 2003.

The 57-year-old spent 17 years in jail before his conviction was finally quashed by senior judges at the Court of Appeal on 26 July after DNA evidence that linked another man to the crime was brought to light.

He had twice applied for his case to be referred for appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) but was turned down.

Mr Malkinson was eventually released from prison in December 2020.

The inquiry will investigate the handling and the role of Greater Manchester Police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the Criminal Cases Review Commission in his conviction.

It also hopes to ensure lessons are learned from the significant miscarriage of justice he has suffered.

The inquiry will be led by a senior legal figure and the Criminal Cases Review Commission, Crown Prosecution Service and Greater Manchester Police have all today pledged their full co-operation.

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Alex Chalk said: “Andrew Malkinson suffered an atrocious miscarriage of justice and he deserves thorough and honest answers as to how and why it took so long to uncover.

“The core function of our justice system is to convict the guilty and ensure the innocent walk free. Yet a man spent 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit while a rapist remained on the loose. It is essential that lessons are learned in full.”

Mr Malkinson's custody picture, which was taken after his arrest.

Greater Manchester Police's Chief Constable Stephen Watson said: “I am very sorry that Mr Malkinson has suffered so grievously over these past many years. I acknowledge and regret the very difficult and prolonged journey that Mr Malkinson has had to undertake to prove his innocence.

"This appalling miscarriage of justice merits the most detailed scrutiny. I, therefore, welcome the opportunity that this independent inquiry represents to examine all of the relevant facts in forensic detail.

"GMP’s participation in this process will be fulsome and reflective of integrity, candour and humility.”

