Video report by Katie Oscroft

A year on from his son's death, a grieving father is calling on the government to review whether young people are safe when they attend large music festivals.

David Celino, who was 16, died in hospital on 28 August last year after taking ecstasy at Leeds Festival.

He passed away just days after receiving his GCSE exam results.

As many young people begin their journey to the Yorkshire music festival today, his father has started a campaign to make events like Leeds Festival safer.

Gianpiero Celino said: "One of the biggest challenges we face with festivals and a large number of 16 and 17-year-olds is how you bridge the gap between the fact that they're not able to purchase and consume alcohol and the fact that there are drugs available on site.

"That for me is one of the biggest risks that's not fully dealt with.

"We know that, in David's case, one of the things that drove them towards considering buying drugs was that they had run out of alcohol and they were preyed upon by a drug dealer, who having understood that took steps to groom them to the point where he sold them drugs, because they felt they didn't have anything else they could do.

"The coroner made a really important point in asking those who give evidence at the inquest into David's death whether 16 and 17-year-olds were particularly vulnerable and we believe they are.

"We believe the question of whether festivals are safe for 16 and 17-year-olds is still an open one."

The inquest into David's death took place at Wakefield's coroner court. Credit: ITV

He added: "This weekend they'll be 20,000 people under the age of 18 there trying to enjoy themselves just like David and his friends were.

"They'd been talking about going to Leeds Festival since the previous Christmas, they were looking forward to it.

"The real test is that what's happened to David, doesn't happen again.

"I hope it won't, but that will be in my mind this weekend."

At his inquest last week, Mr McLoughlin told Wakefield Coroner’s Court that he believed the teenager took one-and-a-half tablets he and his friends bought from a dealer who has never been identified.

He told the court: "As a tribute to David I would hope that all young people attending the festival become aware of that fact and heed the lessons drawn from this painful tragedy."

Speaking at the inquest, his parents said: "Whatever assurances are given by the organisers, whatever measures put in place to keep festival goers safe you cannot be sure that if your child becomes seriously unwell that someone will come forward to offer help, so preparing your child and their friends is critical."

Leeds Festival attracts thousands of young people Credit: PA

Responding to their criticism, West Yorkshire Police said in a statement officers made "extensive efforts" to find the dealer.

It added: "Officers attended at the tent pitch where the drugs had been purchased, checked booking records for persons attending and also examined drugs left in surrender bins but were not able to identify a suspect."

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Jackson added: "[David's] tragic death really illustrates the risks involved in experimenting with unlicensed drugs. Even just one experience can prove fatal.

"The safety of festival goers is paramount and we continue to work closely with organisers to do everything we can to deliver this."

Melvin Benn, the director of Festival Republic, which organises the event, said this year's festival would have heightened security.

