A six-year-old child was rescued by a volunteer lifeboat crew after drifting three-quarters of a mile offshore on a tiny inflatable the size of a bodyboard.

Gusts of up to 19 knots pushed the youngster further out to sea from Chapel St Leonards, north of Skegness, on Tuesday.

Isolated at such a distance, they could not return to shore without assistance from the lifeboat, which was out on a training exercise at the time.

Challenging conditions hampered attempts to find the child despite the efforts of a member of the public to guide the lifeboat by pointing to their location.

Lee St Quinton, who led the crew, says using inflatables in the sea is "strongly discouraged". Credit: RNLI/Brad Johnson

The crew then adjusted course and calculated the child’s drift to locate them. Fortunately they had stayed on the inflatable and had not entered the water.

Lee St Quinton, who led the lifeboat crew, said: “Offshore winds can turn inflatables into dangerous objects at sea, swiftly carrying you away from shore. We strongly discourage their use in the sea.”

“If you notice someone in danger, promptly dial 999 and request the Coastguard.

“The promptness of the public in raising the alarm this time significantly increased the chances of survival for our young casualty," he said. “We owe this successful rescue to their swift action.”

