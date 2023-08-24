A man has been reunited with a treasured watch seven years after it was stolen in a burglary.

Aidan Rave bought the watch as a physical reminder of his parents, Cecil and Violet, who died in 1996 and 2014.

But in 2016 the watch was stolen in a burglary. Mr Rave, from Doncaster, thought it was lost forever.

“I bought a watch, as you tend to look at them frequently throughout the day, so I would have a constant reminder of them with me," he said.

“I thought I would be creating a timeless link to my parents that I then could pass down to my children, and so on. Of all the trauma associated with the burglary, the loss of that watch was the most acute."

“I had pretty much resigned myself to the fact that the watch was gone and that I’d never see it again," said Mr Rave. “There was always that one per cent of me that hoped I might be wrong but, in reality, I didn’t think it would happen.”

However, earlier this year he received a call out of the blue from Det Sgt James Wiggins at South Yorkshire Police saying the watch had been found.

“He told me that the watch had been located, and I just couldn’t believe it after all this time. I was over the moon," said Mr Rave.

“I’m so grateful to James for going over and above in order to get the watch back to me. I can’t thank him enough.”

“We always do our best to return property to the victims of burglary, and this does happen quite often.," said Det Sgt Wiggins.

“However, to locate an item almost eight years after it was stolen is rare, and I’m really pleased that Mr Rave now has this important piece of his family history back where it belongs.”

