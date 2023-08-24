A man who died after spending 26 days in a critical condition following a stabbing has been named.

Tom Gaughan, 32, was attacked on Grant Street in Cleethorpes on Friday 21 July.

It was reported that a group of men were fighting outside of the Swashbuckle Tavern in Cleethorpes.

Mr Gaughan was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition for 26 days.

Sadly, he died on 15 August from the injuries he sustained.

Two people arrested at the scene have now been charged with his murder.

Grant Street was cordoned off at the junction with High Street, following the stabbing. Credit: MEN Media

Connor Hulse, 21, of High Street, Cleethorpes and Daniel Champion, 28, of Rutland Street, Grimsby appeared at Grimsby Magistrates Court and were remanded into custody.

They will both appear at Grimsby Crown Court next month.

Gabrielle Hough, 18, of Louth was also charged with perverting the course of justice and Jack Kitchen, 34, of Tiverton Street was charged with affray following the disorder.

Both were released on bail following their appearance in court.

