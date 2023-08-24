Officers have recovered four stolen cars and arrested three people after a recent spike in car thefts.

In the last month alone, there have been more than 30 reports of stolen cars in Bassetlaw.

Three suspects were arrested after officers followed a Ford Fiesta ST which failed to stop and was being driven at speed as it headed into the Gildingwells area of South Yorkshire.

After forcing locks to gain entry, it is believed a device may have been used by criminals which allows them to start up the cars.

A 22-year-old man, 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drugs with intent to supply after the car came to a stop on the night of 16 August.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: "We received seven reports of these type of thefts last week and we’ve had 36 reports in the last month alone.

"One of the best ways to prevent criminals targeting your vehicle is by installing wheel locks or steering wheel locks. If criminals see a physical device in your car, it’s likely to put them off and they will go somewhere else as they are looking for an easy opportunity.

"Other ways to reduce the risk of your vehicle being stolen include parking it in a locked garage and purchasing a signal blocking Faraday pouch which blocks the radio waves from your keys."

