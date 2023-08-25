A gang who shot a dog dead in one of a string of incidents have been jailed for a total of more than 25 years.

The animal suffered serious injuries in a shooting on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield in July 2020 and had to be put down.

Two months later a loaded handgun was found in a bush on Lumley Street in Sheffield.

In the same month, it was reported that a house on Madehurst Gardens had been shot, causing damage to the windows.

In September 2020, as part of a warrant in the Nether Edge area, officers recovered a second handgun, loaded with bullets, which had been hidden behind a wall.

Forensic tests linked the weapon to three men:

Mohammed Maroof, 27, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of ammunition without a certificate.

Awais Ahmed, 23, who was jailed for five years after pleading guilty to possession of a prohibited firearm.

Zaheer Ahmed, 26, who was jailed for four years and three months after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of ammunition without a certificate.

A fourth defendant, Qamar Nain, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and one count of possession of ammunition when prohibited. He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Nain’s DNA linked him to the shootings and it was also found on used bullets recovered from a stolen car that was used in a further shooting in the Ecclesall Road area of the city in February last year.

A fifth man, 24-year-old Akaash Iqbal, was also sentenced to eight-and-a-half years.

He was linked to the shooting of the dog on Abbeydale Road, and was charged with additional firearms and drugs offences after a warrant was carried out in the Ringinglow area of the city.

Officers found cannabis, live shotgun cartridges and, hidden behind the oven in the kitchen, a single-barrelled shotgun.

Det Ch Insp Tony Slater, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “These incidents understandably caused a great deal of concern locally when they happened. After all, the use of a firearm is unbelievably dangerous that can result in significant injury or death.

“The incident on Abbeydale Road could so easily have resulted in a human being losing their life, though it is no less despicable that an innocent animal was caused such suffering unnecessarily."

