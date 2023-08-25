A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in her 20s.

Police were called to a property on Plowmans Way, Wingfield, in Rotherham at 3.45am this morning (Friday 25 August) following reports that paramedics were treating a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.

The woman was taken to hospital where she died.

A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

