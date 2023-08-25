Play Brightcove video

Video from West Yorkshire Police

Police have released footage of the moment a violent criminal chased his victim before taking him hostage.

Emmanual Sherriff, 26, pursued the man on Sackville Street on Bradford, assaulted and threatened him before keeping him hostage for several hours.

Sherriff, who had three accomplices, stole money before going on the run.

Despite numerous appeals and a Crimestoppers reward, Sherriff evaded capture for a year after the incident on 5 February 2022. He was eventually arrested in Scotland on 3 February.

Sherriff, of Etna Street, Bradford, was charged with kidnap, robbery and six counts of fraud. He pleaded guilty to all eight offences and jailed for five years and a month.

Three other men had already been jailed in relation to the same incident.

Det Supt Andy Farrell of West Yorkshire Police described Sherriff as “a dangerous individual who thought he could run away from his crimes and start a new life.”

He added: “Sherriff went to extreme lengths to try and get away from what he’d done. I would like to thank Police Scotland for their help in the matter, we left no stone unturned to ensure Sheriff was located and brought to justice.

“I hope today’s outcome provides the victim with some comfort after nearly 18 months knowing that all four suspects have now been jailed."

