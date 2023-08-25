Police are urging former scouts to come forward as part of an investigation into child abuse in the 1960s.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who attended scout clubs in Wakefield between 1967 and 1968 to get in touch.

A spokesperson said: "A man has been interviewed in connection with an alleged offence in Pontefract and it is believed that there could be other victims."

Anyone with information should contact Wakefield District Child Safeguarding Unit on 101.