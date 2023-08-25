North Yorkshire's most popular beach, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors, has failed pollution tests just days before this weekend's bank holiday.

The water quality at Scarborough's South Bay is classed as poor by the Environment Agency and a sign on the beach advises against swimming.

In the most recent sample of seawater tested by the Agency last week, scientists found potentially harmful bacteria often linked to human sewage and animal waste, three times worse than the minimum water quality standard set by the Government.

Earlier this summer, the level of E.coli bacteria in the sea at Scarborough South Bay soared by almost 7,000%.

An Environment Agency spokesperson: “While the number of waters rated as Excellent has risen across Yorkshire, there is much more to be done to tackle pollution.

“Our investigations into what is driving the drop in quality at Scarborough South are ongoing - it is a complex issue as we know there are a number of different pollution sources that impact water quality at different times.

“Our teams are currently monitoring and sampling 19 bathing water locations across Yorkshire, including Scarborough South, and we will continue to work with the Yorkshire Bathing Water Partnership to understand the root of water quality problems and ensure people can enjoy cleaner, healthier waters.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.