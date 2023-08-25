A sex offender who was found hiding inside a wheelie bin after assaulting a teenage girl near a park has been jailed.

Officers were called to Nuncargate Road in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, after reports David Harcombe had followed a girl and grabbed her as she walked away from Nuncargate park at around 8.30pm on 7 May.

Six days earlier the 39-year-old had followed and grabbed another teenage girl in the same park.

Harcombe initially denied the offences in a police interview.

He later pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court and was jailed for two years.

Det Con Harry Glass, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Both incidents were extremely distressing for the victims who were simply walking down the street when they were followed and grabbed by Harcombe.

“I hope the community is reassured by our thorough investigation into the two incidents which has led to this sentence being handed down."

