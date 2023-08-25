The skinniest dog a rescuer had ever seen and a whippet left with life-threatening injuries after being beaten for urinating indoors were among a rise in cruelty cases in Yorkshire last year.

Reports of dogs being intentionally harmed, neglected and abandoned in the region increased by six percent in 2022, to almost 6,000 incidents.

Sixteen dogs a day on average were cruelly treated in Yorkshire in 2022.

Of the 5,825 reports, 1,189 were made regarding dogs being deliberately abused.

The number of reports of dog cruelty across the region in 2022:

East Yorkshire - 562

North Yorkshire - 1,039

South Yorkshire - 1,799

West Yorkshire - 2,425

The charity said a greyhound-lurcher cross, called Lucas, was found in Barnsley distressed, terrified and barely alive.

He was described as the "skinniest and most emaciated dog" a rescuer had seen alive in his 16-year career.

The dog had lost almost all his fur due to an untreated skin condition and had a broken tail bone which was so badly infected part of it had rotted.

Lucas was rescued by the RSPCA Credit: RSPCA

In another case a whippet called Terry was found with life-threatening injuries after being beaten by his owner for urinating inside a property in Hull.

When he arrived at an animal hospital staff thought he had already died as he had collapsed and was unresponsive. They rushed to save his life when they noticed shallow breathing.

Terry had bruising to the white of his left eye and lips. Three of his upper incisors were missing and another tooth was broken.

An x-ray was taken which revealed that Terry did not have a fractured skull, but his injuries were consistent with being hit.

Due to the injuries Terry was placed in the care of the RSPCA and adopted by a vet who had helped him.

Vets thought Terry was dead when he arrived at hospital, but rushed to save him when they spotted shallow breathing. Credit: RSPCA

Beth Clements, RSPCA chief inspector for West Yorkshire, said: “For hundreds of years dogs have been known as man’s best friend - and if you share your home with one, you will know why, as they are so loyal and loving companions.

“But these awful statistics tell a different story. Dogs are the most abused animal in this country and we investigate more complaints about them than any other type of animal.

“Everyone who cares about animals will be sickened to know how many reports we receive about dogs being kicked, beaten, burned or worse."

