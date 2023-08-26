A murder investigation is underway in Leeds after a 19-year-old was attacked by a masked gang.

Police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted outside a property on Francis Street in Chapeltown at around 2.10am on Saturday 26 August. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

It comes as the West Indian Carnival takes place this weekend. The three-day event culminates in a parade on Bank Holiday Monday 28 August through Chapeltown and Harehills.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A young man has tragically lost his life and at this time we do not know the motivations for this attack.

“From initial reports, we understand that three to four people wearing balaclavas have been involved in a sustained attack on the victim.

We need to identify these individuals, and I would ask the community to support us in this task by providing information to the investigation team. "

Police said they are treating the fatal attack as an isolated incident and are appealing for anyone who may have heard or seen something suspicious at the time of has dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch.

Det Chief Insp Roebuck added:“We understand that this incident will cause some concern in the community, particularly given that the Leeds West Indian Carnival is taking place this weekend. We have dedicated specialist resources investigating this man’s death, supported by an increased neighbourhood policing presence in the area to provide reassurance within the community.

“Again, I would reiterate that a young man has lost his life and if anyone within the community has any information, no matter how small it may seem, then I would urge them to report it.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.