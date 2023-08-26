A new, state-of-the-art Accident and Emergency (A&E) department at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary is set to open this autumn following the completion of building work.

Health chiefs have described it as “a pivotal moment”. The purpose-built 24/7 facility, in Lindley, will serve the people of Huddersfield and the surrounding area.

It will provide “high quality urgent and emergency care for local people”, with all services currently based in the existing A&E on North Drive transferring across to the new facility on South Drive when it opens for patient care.

The new A&E replaces the existing department, which dates back to the 1960s. It is in a brand-new location built on the site of a former car park and nursing staff accommodation, and easily accessed from the main site on Acre Street with parking for cars and ambulances.

It will house “major and minors” treatment areas, a dedicated paediatric area, and resuscitation and x-ray bays.

It also has dedicated family carer areas, with a “sensitively located” bereavement suite.

It will be staffed by specialist doctors and nurses trained in emergency medicine. Credit: Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

Its new location means it can be connected by a corridor to services in the main hospital, including CT and MRI scans, operating theatres, and ward areas.

Anna Basford, deputy chief executive and director of transformation at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust (CHFT) said it was "absolutely delighted" to have completed construction, calling it "a huge moment".

A public open day is planned in advance of the formal opening of the facility.

Dr Mark Davies, consultant in emergency medicine and clinical lead for the A&E development at CHFT, described the completion of building work as “a pivotal moment”.

He added: “The new, full-service Accident and Emergency department will be staffed by specialist doctors and nurses trained in emergency medicine.

"It will enable the hospital to better meet the needs of the people of Huddersfield and the surrounding area."

Plans to relocate the A&E at Huddersfield were submitted in 2021.

The move followed protests by activists with the Hands Off HRI campaign group to prevent the proposed demolition of the HRI and the removal of A&E services to Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax.

When those plans were knocked back the trust came forward with proposals for a new A&E alongside a functioning hospital in Huddersfield.

