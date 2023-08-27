A woman who died at a property in Rotherham on Friday has been named as 27-year-old Abbie Leigh Downing.

Police were called to Plowmans Way, Wingfield, in Rotherham at 3.45am on Friday 25 August following reports that paramedics were treating a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.

Abbie was taken to hospital but died from her injuries.

Formal identification has taken place and Abbie’s family are being supported by officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: "I know incidents like this can have a devastating impact on the wider community and we are working round the clock to determine exactly what happened to Abbie."

A 28-year-old man from Rotherham arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.