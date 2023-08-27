Play Brightcove video

A woman from Bradford has recalled "shaking" as her partner proposed to her with a drone display at a North Yorkshire stately home.

Megan Greenwood got a huge surprise when her now fiancee Rhys Whelan produced his own personalised message at Newby Hall near Ripon.

The display saw the drones form several love-themed images in the sky, including champagne bottles and love hearts, before spelling the words "Marry me" and "Megan".

The couple, from Eccleshill in Bradford, have been together for more than nine years and shared the moment with friends and family.

Ms Greenwood said: "I don't know what my face looked like, but I know I definitely started shaking."

She said her husband-to-be "couldn't have done anything more perfect", and that the unorthodox proposal "definitely beat anything that I could imagine".

Mr Whelan said: "I tried to time it the best I could but I think because of the nerves I was a bit premature going down on one knee."

It comes as Newby Hall celebrates the milestone birthdays of two of its fleet of miniature steam locomotives. Holding a three-day bank holiday festival with the fireworks on show on Saturday night.

Credit: ITV News

