A man has died after a three-vehicle collision on a road near Harrogate on Saturday 26 August.

The crash involved a dark coloured Suzuki Bandit Motorcycle, a dark coloured Land Rover and a White Ford Transit Van crashed on the A61 between Ripley and South Stainley.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man, died. The man’s family are receiving support from specially trained officers.

Police believe he was travelling at the rear of a group of motorcycles immediately before the collision at around 5.20pm.

The drivers of the Land Rover Discovery and the Ford Transit stopped at the scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

