As students across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire prepare to start a new semester at University, one charity has warned that the supply of student housing 'will simply dry up' in the next couple of years.

Martin Blakey, chief executive of student housing charity Unipol, has said many university students will struggle to find affordable housing this year.

In a blog for the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi) think tank, Mr Blakey said there were 13,543 new bed spaces in purpose-built student accommodation this year, compared with 29,048 in 2020.

The charity highlights 12 cities across the country where it believes a shortage will occur, including York and Lincoln.

Mr Blakey said: "For many students - particularly those last in the queue - this will be a difficult year to find affordable housing. In some cases, supply will simply dry up."

A similar picture is expected in 2024 and the charity is predicting a "virtual standstill" in new provision in 2025 and 2026.

Nick Hillman, director of Hepi, said: "It is important to understand that neither students nor accommodation providers are to blame for the current shortages."

Earlier this month, Clare Marchant, the chief executive of UCAS, admitted that there is a "difficulty" with university accommodation.

Speaking on A-level results day, Ms Marchant said: "There are hotspots with accommodation and students are aware of that and just need to research the options as they do their course research."

A Universities UK spokeswoman said: "While recognising universities are not directly responsible for all elements of their local housing market, it outlines the important role they have to play."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.