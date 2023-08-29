Almost double the number of people were arrested for drugs offences at Leeds Festival 2023 compared to 2022's event.

Police data shows 56 people were questioned at this year's festival on suspicion of drugs supply offences, compared to 29 last year.

Of those arrests, six people have been charged and the remainder have been released on bail or under investigation.

Sniffer dogs were deployed at the entrance to the event at Bramham Park this year after a teenager died after taking ecstasy he bought on the site in 2022.

Sixteen-year-old David Celino died in hospital on 28 August last year, shortly after receiving his GCSE exam results.

David Celino, who was 16, died in hospital on 28 August last year after taking ecstasy at Leeds Festival. Credit: Family photo

After an inquest into David's death, his father called on the government to review whether young people are safe when they attend large music festivals.

West Yorkshire Police said 69 people were arrested at 2023's festival overall, up from 50 in 2022.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Ed Chesters, who led the policing operation, said: "We have worked closely with Festival Republic in support of their safety and security operation at the festival site, which had an increased focus on drug offences.

"I would like the thank the vast majority of people who visited Leeds Festival and had a safe and enjoyable time."