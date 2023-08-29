A 76-year-old man has been jailed for 15 years for a total of 19 serious sexual offences against children.

Bryan Lockwood pleaded guilty to the charges - some of which date back to 1986 - in July and has now been sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court.

Police praised the courage of his victims for coming forward and helping to bring him to justice.

DC Dave Ziller from Lincolnshire Police said: "This is a very positive conclusion to a long investigation and one that hopefully allows the victims and families the chance to have some closure after many years.

"However this is also a reminder that there is no stereo typical offender or victim, every person, agency and organisation must continue to do all they can to keep children and young people safe from harm and encourage them to speak out."

Lincolnshire Police urged anyone who has been a victim of rape or sexual assault to report it as soon as possible.