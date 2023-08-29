Hundreds of homes close to Lincoln County Hospital are having to contend with a continuous stream of water leaks causing a build-up of algae around their properties.

Residents on Hillside's streets branching off Monks Road in Lincoln say they have been passed from pillar to post by authorities for a problem they have been battling since 2019.

Jean King said: "We don't know where the water is coming from. It's pouring out at the bottom of the steps and my feet are usually swamped in water when I come down."

Her neighbour Jan Bedge says the problem has gradually worsened over the last four years.

She said: "The smell is appalling. It's slippy and extremely dangerous. It's obviously devaluing property but it's also a danger to people walking around."

Local councillor for Lincoln's Abbey Ward Natasha Chapman said: "It's been very frustrating because everybody is very keen to wash their hands of it but it can't be ignored.

"People shouldn't be having water in their bedrooms. People shouldn't have to battle through an obstacle course to their front door when they're 95."

ITV Calendar spoke to residents on Hillside in Lincoln about their concerns. Credit: ITV News

Nora Nachenius says the water flooded into her garden in February and the problem is only growing.

She said: "What is it doing to the foundations of the house? Is it actually a temporary problem and can it be fixed?

"We would love to say thank you if they fix the problem but my biggest request would be to have someone overseeing work on the hospital site."

A hospital spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have been made aware of issues relating to water leakages affecting properties near to Lincoln County Hospital.

"We will be undertaking investigations as appropriate to see if it is any way connected to our hospitals sites."

ITV News has contacted Lincolnshire County Council but they are yet to respond.

