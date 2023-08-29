Visitors to a South Yorkshire hospital face disruption over the next five weeks due to resurfacing works on surrounding roads.

As part of £20m investment into local infrastructure Barnsley Council say work will take place on Gawber Road, Pogmoor Road, Sackville Street and Victoria Road from 29 August.

Work will take place from 7pm to 5am and 6pm to 5am on Sundays in a bid to minimise disruption.

Barnsley Hospital Managing Director, Bob Kirton said: "We recognise this work will cause some unavoidable disruption. However, it is essential our roads are safe for all road users ahead of the winter months.

"Staff working shifts will also need to use the diversions in place."

The work on roads leading to Barnsley hospital is set to take five weeks to complete. Credit: Barnsley Council

The work will be done in three phases as part of the Accelerated Highways Capital Programme aiming to improve roads for the winter.

Phase one starts from 29 August to 3 September, phase two from 4 September to 14 September and phase three from 17 September to 28 September.

No parking will be possible on the closed roads during those periods.

Cllr James Higginbottom, Cabinet Spokesperson for Environment and Highways said: "I’d encourage everyone to plan their journeys accordingly to minimise any inconveniences."

