Two people have been arrested following the death of a woman in Rotherham.

Police in South Yorkshire were called to The Bridleway in Rawmarsh just after 3.30pm yesterday, 28 August, following a call from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A woman, in her 30s, had been found dead inside a property.

Upon officers’ arrival, a man aged 47 and a woman aged 49 were arrested on suspicion of murder and they both remain in police custody.

The woman’s family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

Scenes remain in place on The Bridleway. Police are asking the public to avoid the area while officers carry out their work and enquiries.

