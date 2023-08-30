Police are investigating reports that BB gun pellets were fired at a far-right group protesting against plans to turn a former RAF base into housing for asylum seekers.

Members of the so-called Yorkshire Rose group gathered outside RAF Scampton, in Lincolnshire, on Monday when shots were allegedly fired from a passing car.

Twitter user @ActivePatriotUK, who filmed the incident, wrote: "A car drove past and shot what we think was a BB gun at protestors, hitting at least one person.

"The protesters were really shaken up as this could have so easily been a real gun."

The group criticised police for what it says was a slow response to the shooting and said: "When they arrived, we were told it was us standing in the road with our signs that were more of an issue."

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said officers were called to two reports of disturbances outside the main gates of the former airbase, which was home to the famous Dambusters squadron during the Second World War and later the Red Arrows aerobatics team.

The first asylum seekers could arrive at RAF Scampton in October. Credit: LDRS

In a statement, they said: "The first was a report of a car being driven past protestors and a BB gun having been fired out of the passenger window.

"No injuries were caused and the vehicle left the scene, and we currently have an active criminal investigation ongoing into this incident.

"The second report was that a minority of protestors, who we believe were not local to the area, were walking into the centre of the A15, preventing access and exit from the former base, and allegedly verbally abusing members of staff."

Supt Lee Pache said: "As soon as our officers became available from other urgent and priority incidents from within our local community, they attended and attempted to deal with both incidents, but unfortunately the remaining protestors did not wish to engage."

Up to 2,000 asylum seekers are due to be housed at Scampton, under Home Office plans to deal with a record backlog in claims.

The first are due to arrive in October.

The proposals are subject to a judicial review after a legal challenge by West Lindsey District Council.

