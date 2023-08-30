Four people were seriously injured in a crash between an ambulance and a lorry.

The two vehicles collided on Lincoln's Eastern Bypass as the ambulance travelled south on an emergency call shortly after 5am on Wednesday.

The incident happened between the Wragby roundabout and the Greetwell Road roundabout.

Four people were taken to hospital.

It is understood the ambulance had two crew members and a patient on board.

The road remained closed for most of the day while investigations took place.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We are now asking anyone who was travelling along that route at around the time of the collision to check any dashcam footage which might have captured the incident or either vehicle prior to the collision."

