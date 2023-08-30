Leeds United have confirmed the signing of England under-21 international Djed Spence from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal.

The full back first broke through at Middlesbrough in the Championship before going on loan to Nottingham Forest.

Renowned for his pace down the right, Spence garnered the attention of Tottenham Hotspur who paid £20m for his services.

Spence will join his Spurs teammate Joe Rodon who he also spent time with during a short loan at French side Rennes last season.

The 23-year-old will be available to make his debut in a Yorkshire derby against the Championship's bottom-placed side Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

