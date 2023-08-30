A woman went missing from hospital after being unable to give staff her name, police have said.

The woman attended hospital in Bradford on Tuesday evening in a "confused state" and could not provide any personal details.

Det Insp Karl Noglik, of Bradford District Police, said: "We do have concerns for this woman who we are working to identify, and I am appealing to anyone who perhaps knows her or who has seen her in Bradford to come forward.

"She was described as being in a confused and vulnerable state and it is clearly important we locate her as quickly as possible, to make sure she is OK."

The woman is white, 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build and has short grey hair. She was wearing blue jeans, black pumps, a striped top, and a mint green zip-up jacket.

It is thought she may have boarded the 680 bus towards Bradford City Centre via Heaton shortly before 8am on Wednesday.