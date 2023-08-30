An NBA basketball star has thrown his support behind a campaign to bring home a young football fan who suffered a cardiac arrest while on holiday.

Jack Caine, 13, fell ill on 12 August while on a family holiday in Majorca.

His family said the "massive Leeds United fan" was taken to Son Espasse Hospital in Majorca and put on a ventilator because his lungs were unable to cope.

They set up an online fundraiser after their insurance would not cover the cost of flying Jack home.

After it was shared by Leeds United more than £30,000 was raised in 24 hours.

Among those to donate was New Orleans Pelicans player Larry Nance Jr, who has invested in Leeds United.

He contributed £2,000 and in his message on the fundraising page, in reference to the Leeds song Marching on Together, he wrote: " MOT.. get home safe"

Jack's father Antony Caine wrote a message to the online donors, saying: "We would just like to thank each and everyone of you, family, friends, Leeds United, the wider football world and everyone that donated to help get jack home.

"£30,000 in 24 hour absolutely amazing and for once I am speechless.

"Jack is improving day by day but is still a very poorly young boy and needs a couple of operations here before travelling."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.