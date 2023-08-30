A teacher whose body was found after a search in the Yorkshire Dales has been described as a "PE legend".

Cave rescuers and police were involved in looking for Matt Simpson before he was found dead in Clapham, close to Settle.

In a statement, South Hunsley School, where he worked, described his death as a "tragic loss".

It added: "Put simply, Matt was a PE legend at South Hunsley School and across our region.

"His passion for sport was unequalled and this meant that countless students have benefitted from the selfless way he gave of his time to provide such a plethora of extra-curricular trips, activities and sporting opportunities."

Tributes have also been paid from others involved in sport and education in East Yorkshire.

The East Riding Schools FA said: "It’s with incredible sadness we learn of the passing of Matt Simpson. Simmo was at the heart of all East Riding Schools Football over the last 20 years and will have inspired so many.

"We have lost one of the very best."

In a post on social media, Holderness Academy said: "Simmo was a dedicated teacher, amazing colleague and a supportive and loyal friend to us all. We will all miss him."

Mr Simpson's death is not being treated as suspicious.

