A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 42-year-old man on a "quiet residential road".

Police were called to Greenwood Court in Agbrigg, in Wakefield, shortly after 11pm on Tuesday.

Officers found a 42-year-old man. He died a short time later.

Police say that the man's immediate family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Hughes said: "This incident has taken place in a quiet residential road.

"We have been making enquiries with those living in the vicinity but if anyone else has any information that they think could assist us in our enquiries then I would ask them to come forward."

The woman remains in police custody as the investigation continues.

