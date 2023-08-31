A fundraiser has been set up to help two neighbouring families who have "lost everything" after their homes were destroyed in a huge fire.

Eight crews from South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and Humberside fire services were called to the two properties on Broad Lane in the village of Sykehouse, near Doncaster, on Wednesday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said all the occupants made their way to safety without being hurt, but the properties were gutted.

An online appeal to help the two affected families had raised more than £1,700 by Thursday morning.

The village reverend, Jacqui Jones, wrote on social media: "One of the families affected has a little toddler who is a regular at church. The two families have lost everything."

The fire service advised locals to keep their doors and windows closed until the smoke clears. Credit: X / South Yorkshire Fire

In an update, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Thursday: "One fire crew remains at the scene of the fire this morning, damping down.

"Two detached properties were involved in the fire.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once it is completely out."

