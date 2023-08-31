A family of French bulldogs was found drowned in a bag spotted floating in a canal, the RSPCA said.

The two adult dogs and three puppies, thought to be around four weeks old, were discovered by a member of the public at the canal by Aire Valley Marina in Leeds.

Animal rescue officer Emmeline Myall said they had been "shoved" inside a Sports Direct bag along with a brick, suggesting they were deliberately drowned.

The bag was weighed down with a brick. Credit: RSPCA

She said: “It is absolutely awful to think what these poor dogs went through. They didn’t appear to be in ill health which makes us, very sadly, believe that they were intentionally drowned.

"The fact that there were five dogs in this one bag leads us to believe that someone was trying to get rid of them all in one go.

“This is an awful act of animal cruelty and we are urging anyone who has any information to get in touch with us so we can find out what happened to these poor dogs.”

The incident comes after the charity released figures showing reports of cruelty to dogs increased by 7% in 2022.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.