A man who punched a police officer and threatened another officer and a train driver with a glass bottle has been jailed for a spree of offences alongside his brother.

The pair's actions at Doncaster railway station caused 149 minutes of delays and racked up cancellation costs of £4,748.

Twenty-two-year-old Keiron McGarrigle, from Doncaster, was jailed for nine and a half months after pleading guilty to public disorder, obstruction of the railway, criminal damage, assault of an emergency worker and one count of common assault.

His brother, 24-year-old Paul McGarrigle, was sentenced to three months in prison for a public disorder offence and obstruction of the railway.

Doncaster Magistrates’ Court heard how the siblings were spoken to by a train driver after abusing passengers and staff onboard.

After refusing to move the train until the brothers disembarked, they threatened the driver with a glass bottle and threw a bottle at the train.

Having fled on a bus to Rotherham, the pair were tracked down by police in Mexborough.

After trying to evade officers via an emergency exit, Paul McGarrigle was arrested as his brother Keiron ran away.

When an officer found him, he threatened her with a glass bottle, returned to his arrested brother and punched another officer in the face and head before breaking his police radio.

A member of the public helped to detain him and will be paid £100 in compensation.

Investigating officer PC Ryan Arnold said: "There is no excuse for the violence and abuse of rail staff or police officers.

"The brothers showed no regard for other passengers or the wider public and their behaviour has landed them both with prison sentences."

