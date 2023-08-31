A man has been arrested over the death of a seven-year-old boy who was hit by a car.

The boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a black BMW X4 on Longfield Avenue, Golcar, Huddersfield, at about 6pm on Wednesday but later died.

The driver, a man in his thirties, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

The West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team has appealed for witnesses to contact them.